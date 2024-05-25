Sales decline 9.24% to Rs 111.25 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries declined 23.11% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.24% to Rs 111.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.65% to Rs 18.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.81% to Rs 407.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 502.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

