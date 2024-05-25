Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Bhagiradha Chemicals &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.24% to Rs 111.25 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries declined 23.11% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.24% to Rs 111.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.65% to Rs 18.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.81% to Rs 407.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 502.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales111.25122.57 -9 407.65502.09 -19 OPM %12.6614.86 -10.5315.40 - PBDT13.4116.89 -21 37.9073.59 -48 PBT10.5614.30 -26 26.9263.78 -58 NP7.229.39 -23 18.2245.15 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials shares gain

Stock Alert: ONGC, Oil India, TCS, Lupin

Stock alert: Sun Pharma, PayTM, Nykaa, Reliance Industries, P I Inds

R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 27.03% in the March 2024 quarter

United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 134.44% in the March 2024 quarter

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 66.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Balmer Lawrie &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 65.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story