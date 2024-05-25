R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 27.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.02% to Rs 118.28 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy rose 27.03% to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.02% to Rs 118.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.06% to Rs 39.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 331.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 292.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

