R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 27.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.02% to Rs 118.28 croreNet profit of R K Swamy rose 27.03% to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.02% to Rs 118.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.06% to Rs 39.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 331.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 292.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
