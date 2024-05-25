Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 27.03% in the March 2024 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 27.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 43.02% to Rs 118.28 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy rose 27.03% to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.02% to Rs 118.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.06% to Rs 39.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 331.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 292.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales118.2882.70 43 331.52292.61 13 OPM %33.1638.08 -21.2418.99 - PBDT38.8431.99 21 68.5157.30 20 PBT35.0828.25 24 53.5742.58 26 NP26.1820.61 27 39.7231.26 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

R K Swamy IPO subscribed 6.01 times

R K Swamy slides on debut

R K Swamy IPO ends with decent subscription

NSE SME Veritaas Advertising Veritaas Advertising soars on listing day

R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 18.07% in the December 2023 quarter

United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 134.44% in the March 2024 quarter

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 66.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Balmer Lawrie &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 65.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit rises 29.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story