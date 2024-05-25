Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 231.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 231.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.99% to Rs 266.21 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies rose 231.52% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.99% to Rs 266.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 289.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.62% to Rs 56.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 1138.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1091.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales266.21289.32 -8 1138.281091.02 4 OPM %0.599.44 -8.579.27 - PBDT38.4332.57 18 170.43145.95 17 PBT16.9316.53 2 103.4488.80 16 NP8.522.57 232 56.5739.39 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nazara Technologies Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.69%

Nazara Technologies Ltd rises for third straight session

Nazara Technologies standalone net profit rises 160.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 57.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Bhagiradha Chemicals &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.11% in the March 2024 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 27.03% in the March 2024 quarter

United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 134.44% in the March 2024 quarter

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 66.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story