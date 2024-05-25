Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 231.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.99% to Rs 266.21 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies rose 231.52% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.99% to Rs 266.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 289.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.62% to Rs 56.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 1138.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1091.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

