Valor Estate consolidated net profit declines 99.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Valor Estate declined 99.02% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 464.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 130.74% to Rs 329.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 142.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.329.50142.805.4456.221.23490.39-12.49476.794.56464.27

