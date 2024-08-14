Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 45.65% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 27.59% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.65% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.500.92 -46 OPM %74.0082.61 -PBDT0.420.78 -46 PBT0.420.78 -46 NP0.420.58 -28

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

