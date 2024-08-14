Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 66.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales decline 14.75% to Rs 176.78 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium declined 66.60% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.75% to Rs 176.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 207.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales176.78207.36 -15 OPM %2.816.47 -PBDT5.7314.69 -61 PBT4.4613.57 -67 NP3.3910.15 -67

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

