Vardhan Capital & Finance standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 95.56% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Vardhan Capital & Finance declined 85.71% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 95.56% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.122.7083.3399.260.030.190.030.190.020.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp