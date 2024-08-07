Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vardhan Capital & Finance standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 95.56% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Vardhan Capital & Finance declined 85.71% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 95.56% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.122.70 -96 OPM %83.3399.26 -PBDT0.030.19 -84 PBT0.030.19 -84 NP0.020.14 -86

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

