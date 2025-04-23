Vardhman Special Steels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sigma Solve Ltd, Mindteck (India) Ltd, Modi Rubber Ltd and Manaksia Steels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2025.

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 249 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 82136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6979 shares in the past one month.

Sigma Solve Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 333.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 865 shares in the past one month.

Mindteck (India) Ltd spiked 17.08% to Rs 212.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8319 shares in the past one month.

Modi Rubber Ltd gained 15.16% to Rs 123.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 652 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Steels Ltd rose 15.06% to Rs 69.53. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45727 shares in the past one month.

