Gabriel India consolidated net profit rises 7.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 7.61% to Rs 61.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 1098.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 946.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1098.38946.579.599.59106.4294.8081.4376.0361.9757.59

