Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit rises 84.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 84.27% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 58.47% to Rs 214.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.214.77135.5311.2810.6820.8311.7318.109.7212.776.93

