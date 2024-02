Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 76.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 20.48% to Rs 2667.69 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages rose 76.55% to Rs 131.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 74.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 2667.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2214.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.30% to Rs 2055.92 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 1497.43 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 16042.58 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 13173.14 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.



