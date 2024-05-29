Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varun Beverages Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1445.95, down 1.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.04% in last one year as compared to a 22.24% rally in NIFTY and a 8.32% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1445.95, down 1.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 22778.2. The Sensex is at 74696.12, down 0.63%.Varun Beverages Ltd has eased around 2.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55271.95, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 102.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

