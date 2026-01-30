Varun Beverages Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 464.75, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.41% in last one year as compared to a 7.33% rally in NIFTY and a 10.49% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 464.75, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 25232.6. The Sensex is at 82000.06, down 0.69%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 5.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50523.9, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.93 lakh shares in last one month.