United Spirits Ltd soars 1.89%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1355.5, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.81% in last one year as compared to a 7.59% gain in NIFTY and a 10% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1355.5, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 25293. The Sensex is at 82170.1, down 0.48%. United Spirits Ltd has dropped around 6.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50523.9, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1359, up 1.66% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 4.81% in last one year as compared to a 7.59% gain in NIFTY and a 10% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 55.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

