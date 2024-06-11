Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 0.13%, gains for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 0.13%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1548.1, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.99% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 14.29% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1548.1, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 4.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57991.75, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 107.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

