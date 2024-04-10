Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varun Beverages to invest in two renewable energy entities

Varun Beverages to invest in two renewable energy entities

Apr 10 2024
For captive consumption of power

Varun Beverages has approved the investment of up to 14% of equity share capital of Huoban Energy 11, a special purpose vehicle inter-alia engaged to supply solar power to consumers in the state of Maharashtra. The company intends to obtain solar power (generation and supply) from the Company for its facility located in Supa Parner, Sakri, District Dhule, Maharashtra.

The company will also approved to invest up to 14% equity share capital of Aspirative Creative Ventures, a special purpose vehicle inter-alia engaged to supply solar power to consumers in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The company intends to obtain solar power (generation and supply) from the Company for its facility located in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Apr 10 2024

