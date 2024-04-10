Motilal Oswal Financial Services plans Rs 1000 cr public issue of NCDs of

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has plans for a public issue of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each (NCDs) for an amount aggregating up to Rs 500 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore (Green Shoe Option) aggregating up to 1,00,00,000 NCDs for an amount up to Rs 1,000 crore (the Issue). In this regard, the company has filed prospectus with BSE, NSE and forwarded to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

