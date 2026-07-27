Vascon Engineers has allotted 2 crore warrants to Promoter and Non-Promoter on a preferential basis, each carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to subscribe to 1 equity share per Warrant by way of private placement, at a price of Rs. 40 (including premium of Rs. 30) per Warrant of which 25% of the issue price of the warrants, being the minimum upfront consideration as prescribed under Regulation 169 of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 has been received by the Company and the balance 75% of the issue price shall be payable by the warrant holders in due course of 18 Month.