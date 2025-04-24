Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers spurts on securing Rs 85-cr LoI

Vascon Engineers spurts on securing Rs 85-cr LoI

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Vascon Engineers gained 6.83% to Rs 44.10 after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 85.43 crore from Yucca Promoters LLP, Pune, for the construction of a commercial building at Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

The project has been awarded on a lump sum basis for Rs 85.43 crore, with a completion timeline of three years. The promoter is entitled to a 50% profit share in Yucca Promoters LLP. The aforementioned contract qualifies as a related party transaction and has been executed on an arms-length basis.

Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 307.2% to Rs 75.57 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 18.56 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 42.7% year on year to Rs 294.79 in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

