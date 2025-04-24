Den Networks Q4 PAT fall 21% YoY to Rs 62 cr

The cable TV distributor reported 21.35% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.18 crore in Q4 FY25 as against 79.06 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 3.84% year on year (YoY) to Rs 248.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax decreased marginally to Rs 68.73 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 68.78 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA dropped 30% to Rs 28 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025 as compared to Rs 40 crore posted in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin declined to 11% in Q4 FY25 as against 16% recorded in Q4 FY24.

On the segmental front, the company's revenue from the cable distribution network business was at Rs 242.13 crore (down 3.24% YoY) while revenue from the broadband business stood at Rs 10.47 crore (down 14.60% YoY) during the period under review.

Subscription revenue fell 18.93% YoY to Rs 107 during the quarter. Placement/marketing income jumped 17.85% YoY to Rs 132 crore and activation revenue slipped 57.14% YoY to Rs 3 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

As of 31 March 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,146 crore as against Rs 3,089 crore as of 31 March 2024.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit decreased 6.79% to Rs 200.06 crore on 6.97% decline in revenue to Rs 1,005.41 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Den Networks is a leading cable TV distribution company in the country with a wide gamut of services. DENs Cable operation covers over 450+ cities/towns across 13 key states (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand) in India.

The counter shed 0.26% to Rs 34.16 on the BSE.

