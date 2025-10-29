Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 67.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 67.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 357.07 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation rose 67.18% to Rs 114.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 357.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 272.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales357.07272.08 31 OPM %75.2168.09 -PBDT150.7089.86 68 PBT146.9786.36 70 NP114.8568.70 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Latur Renewable Pvt standalone net profit rises 10.16% in the September 2025 quarter

360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit declines 93.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Family Care Hospitals reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 41.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 11.91% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story