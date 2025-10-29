Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 67.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 357.07 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation rose 67.18% to Rs 114.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 357.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 272.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.357.07272.0875.2168.09150.7089.86146.9786.36114.8568.70

