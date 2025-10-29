Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 11.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 11.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.09% to Rs 1451.26 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas declined 11.91% to Rs 163.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 185.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 1451.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1218.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1451.261218.65 19 OPM %20.3525.09 -PBDT280.64298.75 -6 PBT218.93247.37 -11 NP163.49185.60 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICRA consolidated net profit rises 30.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 29.50% in the September 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 151.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 5.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Jindal Steel consolidated net profit declines 25.86% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story