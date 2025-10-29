Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 41.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 3.75 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap rose 41.35% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.753.0370.9367.662.071.472.051.451.471.04

