Latur Renewable Pvt standalone net profit rises 10.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.55% to Rs 25.65 crore

Net profit of Latur Renewable Pvt rose 10.16% to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 25.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.6526.3288.4689.2523.5721.9217.7316.0813.2312.01

