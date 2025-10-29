Family Care Hospitals reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 98.20% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Family Care Hospitals reported to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 43.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 98.20% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.073.88-6257.14797.94-4.3831.55-4.6131.27-4.61-43.27

