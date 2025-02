Vasudhagama Enterprises standalone net profit declines 96.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 90.93% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Vasudhagama Enterprises declined 96.55% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 90.93% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.343.7514.7111.470.050.430.010.390.010.29

