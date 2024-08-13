Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 93.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
Sales rise 56.42% to Rs 49.71 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills rose 93.75% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.42% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales49.7131.78 56 OPM %10.6816.46 -PBDT7.524.40 71 PBT6.133.42 79 NP4.652.40 94

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

