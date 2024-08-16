Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 10.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.40% to Rs 7.63 croreNet profit of Vasundhara Rasayans declined 10.42% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.40% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.638.33 -8 OPM %11.1411.76 -PBDT1.241.34 -7 PBT1.161.30 -11 NP0.860.96 -10
