Vaswani Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd and Primo Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 August 2024. Vaswani Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 56.35 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79178 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd surged 15.22% to Rs 45.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34890 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20426 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd soared 13.90% to Rs 94. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd added 12.64% to Rs 1032.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23367 shares in the past one month.

Primo Chemicals Ltd gained 11.46% to Rs 41.72. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

