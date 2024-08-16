Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 8.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.93% to Rs 91.74 crore

Net profit of Vaswani Industries declined 8.70% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.93% to Rs 91.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.91.7493.555.736.494.494.223.563.292.522.76

