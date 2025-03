Vedant Fashions has allotted 18,730 equity shares under ESOS on 26 March 2025. With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 24,29,44,009/- divided into 24,29,44,009 equity shares of Re 1/- each from Rs 24,29,25,279/- divided into 24,29,25,279 equity shares of Re 1/- each.

