Vedant Fashions standalone net profit declines 16.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.79% to Rs 263.15 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions declined 16.17% to Rs 56.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 263.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 267.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.263.15267.9542.1045.53115.73127.5174.0490.2256.0866.90

