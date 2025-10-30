InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 78.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.65% to Rs 125.44 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 78.59% to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.65% to Rs 125.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.125.4498.2724.9919.4335.2122.7028.7716.0122.6112.66

