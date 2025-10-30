Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 75.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 929.11 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 75.22% to Rs 74.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 929.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 776.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.929.11776.8914.3011.54161.90114.6285.7245.5274.3142.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News