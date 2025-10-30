Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Finlease declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.100.30-10.0020.000.030.100.030.090.020.06

