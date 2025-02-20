Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vedanta allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2,600 cr

Image
Feb 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
On private placement basis

Vedanta has approved the allotment of 2,06,000 Indian Rupees (INR) Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 2,060 crore (Series 1 Debentures) and 54,000 Indian Rupees (INR) Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 540 crore (Series 2 Debentures which together with the Series 1 Debentures, collectively, Debentures) with total issue size aggregating to Rs 2,600 crore on a private placement basis.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

