Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 11.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 37434.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta declined 11.67% to Rs 3185.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3606.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 37434.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35239.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

