Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit declines 16.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) declined 16.13% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.233.1111.1512.540.380.370.320.310.260.31

