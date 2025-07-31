Duroply Industries standalone net profit declines 53.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.28% to Rs 93.54 crore

Net profit of Duroply Industries declined 53.31% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.28% to Rs 93.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.93.5484.825.534.443.212.331.891.261.553.32

