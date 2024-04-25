Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 27.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.15% to Rs 34937.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta declined 27.22% to Rs 1369.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1881.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.15% to Rs 34937.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37225.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.34937.0037225.0025.1025.416937.008359.004194.005594.001369.001881.00

