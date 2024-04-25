Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 34.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.55% to Rs 3912.72 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International declined 34.95% to Rs 160.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 246.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.55% to Rs 3912.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5475.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.42% to Rs 1642.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2012.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.55% to Rs 22058.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29627.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

3912.725475.8222058.3929627.906.727.0610.759.79284.68381.092417.012882.79221.70336.522188.452700.84160.31246.441642.192012.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News