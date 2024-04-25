Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 34.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 34.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 28.55% to Rs 3912.72 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International declined 34.95% to Rs 160.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 246.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.55% to Rs 3912.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5475.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.42% to Rs 1642.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2012.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.55% to Rs 22058.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29627.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3912.725475.82 -29 22058.3929627.90 -26 OPM %6.727.06 -10.759.79 - PBDT284.68381.09 -25 2417.012882.79 -16 PBT221.70336.52 -34 2188.452700.84 -19 NP160.31246.44 -35 1642.192012.93 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Coromandel International standalone net profit declines 19.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

CRISIL reaffirms ratings of Coromandel Intl; maintains 'stable' outlook

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Singapore Market falls 0.16%

EC holds BJP and Congress accountable for model code of conduct violations

Inox Wind hits record high as board OKs 3:1 bonus issue

Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 26.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 33.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story