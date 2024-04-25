Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Welspun Living approves divestment of stake held in Welspun Global Services and Welspun Transformation Services

Board of Welspun Living approves divestment of stake held in Welspun Global Services and Welspun Transformation Services

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 25 April 2025

The Board of Welspun Living at its meeting held on 25 April 2024 has approved selling of 19% of equity shares of Welspun Global Services (WGSL) and Welspun Transformation Services (WTSL) held by the Company to Aryabhat Vyapar, a company which is a part of the Company's promoter group. Shares of WGSL will be sold for the consideration of Rs. 0.23 crore and shares of WTSL will be sold for the consideration of Rs. 1.41 crore.

Both WGSL and WTSL are related parties of the Company. They are carrying on the business of, inter alia, provided shared services support to Welspun Group companies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Welspun Living approves restructuring of overseas subsidiaries

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.44%, gains for fifth straight session

Welspun Ent spurts on bagging Rs 4,124-cr order from BMC

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Welspun Flooring to source renewable energy from SPV Welspun Bhargavi

Laurus Lab slides after Q4 PAT tumbles 26% YoY to 76 cr

Vedanta PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 1,369 cr in Q4 FY24

Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 27.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 34.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Singapore Market falls 0.16%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story