Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 154.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 13.89% to Rs 39789.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta rose 154.42% to Rs 3483.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1369.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.89% to Rs 39789.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34937.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 253.57% to Rs 14988.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4239.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 150725.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141793.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39789.0034937.00 14 150725.00141793.00 6 OPM %28.8225.10 -28.0924.82 - PBDT9645.006939.00 39 36105.0028285.00 28 PBT6657.004196.00 59 25009.0017562.00 42 NP3483.001369.00 154 14988.004239.00 254

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

