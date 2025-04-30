Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 154.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.89% to Rs 39789.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta rose 154.42% to Rs 3483.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1369.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.89% to Rs 39789.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34937.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 253.57% to Rs 14988.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4239.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 150725.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141793.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

