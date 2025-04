At meeting held on 30 April 2025

The Board of Exide Industries at its meeting held on 30 April 2025 has approved the appointment of Sridhar Gorthi (DIN: 00035824), Independent Director as the Chairman of the Company with effect from 30 April 2025 following the retirement of Bharat D Shah as Chairman and Independent Director from the Board of the Company.

