National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.86%, up for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 198.84, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 26102.85. The Sensex is at 85511.38, up 0.4%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 7.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9777.15, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 146.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 199.5, up 2.11% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 113.81% in last one year as compared to a 32.39% gain in NIFTY and a 46.11% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

