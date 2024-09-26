Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 0.27%, rises for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3113.5, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.38% in last one year as compared to a 32.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.1% spurt in the Nifty Metal. Adani Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3113.5, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 26094.2. The Sensex is at 85475.02, up 0.36%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has risen around 1.51% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9777.15, up 1.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3109.5, up 0.22% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 25.38% in last one year as compared to a 32.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.1% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 123.74 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News