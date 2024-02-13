Tata Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 901.45, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 104.62% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 47.62% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 901.45, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 21690.7. The Sensex is at 71414.04, up 0.48%.Tata Motors Ltd has gained around 10.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19419.6, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 905.05, down 1.16% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd jumped 104.62% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 47.62% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 50.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

