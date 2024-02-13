Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 23.4, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 104.62% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 13.66% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.4, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 21690.7. The Sensex is at 71414.04, up 0.48%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has eased around 4.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 13.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2094.05, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 126.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 232.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 54.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

