Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable &amp; Datacom Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 23.4, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 104.62% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 13.66% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.4, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 21690.7. The Sensex is at 71414.04, up 0.48%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has eased around 4.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 13.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2094.05, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 126.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 232.8 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The PE of the stock is 54.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hathway Cable &amp; Datacom Ltd gains for third straight session

Nifty below 21,700; Media shares under pressure

Emami Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 0.36%, rises for fifth straight session

REC Ltd spurts 1%, rises for fifth straight session

Nikkei index tops 38000 mark

Tata Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Barometers trade with modest gains; European mkt advance

HPL Electric soars after bagging Rs 181-cr smart meter supply contract

KIOCL rallies on reporting turnaround Q3 performance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story