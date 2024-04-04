Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Ltd Spikes 3.89%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.42%

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd rose 3.89% today to trade at Rs 310.15. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.42% to quote at 29969.72. The index is up 5.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.86% and Tata Steel Ltd added 1.22% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 54.97 % over last one year compared to the 24.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 8.6% over last one month compared to 5.68% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 69674 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.85 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 310.55 on 04 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.85 on 28 Sep 2023.

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

