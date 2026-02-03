Veedol Corp gains after Q3 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Veedol Corporation advanced 1.55% to Rs 1,450.40 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.63% to Rs 43.55 crore on 11.47% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 537.73 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 50.32% YoY to Rs 55.36 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 9.53% to Rs 495.28 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 452.17 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 290.55 crore (up 12.92% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 41.77 crore (up 10.88% YoY) and franchisee fees stood at Rs 68.16 crore (up 1.64% YoY) during the period under review.